Imo state Police command has revealed that musician, Duncan Mighty, was arrested on Saturday over allegation of fraud and not kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

READ ALSO: Duncan Mighty allegedly kidnapped in Imo- Cubana Chief Priest



The Port Harcourt-based singer was initially rumoured to have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

However, Imo police spokesman, Godson Ikeokwu, said in a statement that Duncan Mighty was arrested following allegation of fraud.

“This followed a petition written by an upcoming rap artist M2, who claimed that the Imo State Government led by Owelle Rochas Okorocha, through the office of the SA on Entertainment, entered into a deal with Duncan Mighty to manage, promote, arrange collaboration with other top artiste and sign M2 under YOUNG WEALTH record label owned by Duncan Mighty, as a result, an agreement was reached with a fee of ELEVEN MILLION NAIRA (N11,000,000) paid to him, However, since collecting the payment he refused to fulfill his own part of the deal,” the statement said.

Duncan had in October raised alarm that his life was under threat over the deal.

The police spokesman, however, added: “Sequel to the petition, the artiste was arrested, and he affirmed having such agreement and collecting the fund, but said he can only refund the money if the contract is terminated, he was then released on bail on self recognizance.

“Consequently, a letter was reviewed by the representative of the former Governor, terminating the contract to enable him refund the money, and since then he absconded, and all efforts made to reach him proved abortive. “In view of the above, a warrant of arrest was issued, that led to his arrest at the early hours of Saturday.” (VANGUARD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

