The Badagry Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) will deployed 90 personnel in Badagry roads between Dec.15 and Jan. 15 to facilitate a hitch-free flow of traffic during and after the Yuletide.

Mr Babatope Agbaje, the Unit Commander for Badagry, said this during the 2019 ‘Ember’ months’ programme at Mosafejo Motor Park, Aradagun in Badagry on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the programme is: “Safe Drive, Safe Arrival” under its Operation Zero exercise.

Agbaje said that the Operation Zero exercise was to ensure that no road user dies or sustains any injury during and after the Yuletide.

According to the commander, the unit will divide its operations into two places: one will be around the MTN area and another at the Toll-gate area for us to rescue any unforeseen situation.

He said that this would enable the unit to monitor traffic situations and intervene on time in case any crash occurs.

“Life must not be lost, should there be any crash, we will rush there and rescue the victims.

“This will enable the command to attend to unforeseen circumstances that may happen,” he said.

Agbaje said that the programme was designed to alert motorists on the increase in trading activities and movements before and during the Yuletide.

He appealed to drivers to drive carefully during Christmas and New Year periods, adding that many had lost their lives during such periods in the past.

“Reckless driving in the past had rendered many fatherless and motherless, remember if you lose your life, your relations will suffer,” he said.

The Akran of Badagry, Aholu Menu Tohi 1, urged motorists to be careful during the periods.

Akran represented by Chief Sedowhe Abila, the Community head ‘ Baale’of Igholo, advised the FRSC to continue to sensitise motorists on safety during driving.

He said that the palace would also organise awareness programmes on safety on the road.

Mr Lateef Teliat, the Chairman, Tricycle Owners and Drivers Association of Lagos (TODAL), urged motorists to stop receiving phone calls while driving.

According to him, such an act can lead to crash and an untimely death.

He commended the Unit commander for organising the sensitisation programme for motorists and residents of the coastal town.

Teliat called on road users to always cooperate with the command to achieve its Operation Zero exercise.

NAN reports that the event was attended by all other security operatives, market men and women, motorists, drivers and residents of the town.

