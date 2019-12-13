Stakeholders in the transport sectors are seeking for a better connectivity in the transportation systems across the country in order to support and promote seamless transport for a better economy.

Mr Nanle Nanbol, a representative of the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Shippers’ Council in his paper titled “Inland container deport and the hinterland connectivity: Shippers council experience, called for all hands to be on deck in the quest for better connectivity in the transportation systems across the board.

Nanbol acknowledged that the functionality of all transportation modes in the country land, rail, sea, air was what the country needed under the present economic realities to boost the economy going forward.

Comparing Nigeria with India, which he said has over one thousand dry ports against six approved locations for the Inland Container Depots in the country.

The Assistant Director noted that more work still needed to be done to open up the system to accommodate all and sundry and called on all stakeholders including the federal government to sustain the ongoing resuscitation of the Nigeria Railway Corporation said that the movement of heavy cargo from the coastal areas to the hinterland was dependent largely on the effectiveness of the rail transport system.

He acknowledged the Nigeria Shippers’ Council positive performance within its power to promote intermodalism noting the advantages of inland dry ports which include: Free flow of traffic at the seaports, provision of quick and safe access to port facilities to and from inland transport networks, decongest the sea ports by increasing storage facilities, with shipping services brought to the doorsteps of shippers/consumers across the nation and most important generation of employment opportunities for the populace.

Nanle pointed out that hinterland connectivity required synergy through proper cooperation even as he admitted that transport connectivity, on one hand, requires highways, railways, coastal and inland waterways, pipeline, Maritime, Air Transport, Logistics Centers and inland dry ports ultimately.

On her part, Mrs. Moronke Thomas, Head Planning, Research and Data Management Services, Who represented the DG, Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside in her goodwill message applauded the organizers of the conference, adding that the growth and development of the transport system was the uppermost thing on the mind of NIMASA under its present leadership.



