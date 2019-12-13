No fewer than 200 men and women amateur and professional volleyball athletes participated in a volleyball tournament organised by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), an official said.

The final matches played at the Shell volleyball court saw Shell Spikers beating City Spikers of Bayelsa to win top prize of N1 million in the male category.

In the female final match, City Spikers of Bayelsa defeated Shell Spikers to cart away N500, 000 prize money.

Trailblazers of Bayelsa took third place in both male and female categories with N300, 000 prize each.

According to the SPDC’s General Manager, Igo Weli, the championship was organised to achieve three purposes: maintaining its corporate social responsibility to host communities, talent discovery and keeping fit.

“The tournament is organised to bring everybody together, including teams from shell and our host communities. We are also using the tournament to advocate for peace where we operate.

“The competition also serves to keep our national team players active as well as identify new talents that can join the national volleyball team.

“It is our way of contributing to the society. So, we are proud to provide the enabling environment for talents to be discovered in good ambiance and world class facilities.

Weli said that 16 male and female volleyball teams from Abuja, Anambra, Bayelsa, Enugu, Imo, Ondo, Oyo and Rivers states took part in the championship.

“We have two male and female teams from each of the states with about 200 players participating in the tournament. Almost all the national team players are participating.

“So, we have talents and athletes who can compete at the highest levels of the game,” he added.

Chairman of the Organising Committee Efeoghene Ori-Jesu noted that male and female teams in the competition were Shell Spikers, Trailblazers of Bayelsa, Shell Elite and Baton Spikers of Owerri, Imo.

Others were Master Busters of Nnewi (Anambra), Dynamic Spikers (Anambra), Sunshine Spikers (Ondo), New Waves VBC of Ibadan (Oyo), Total Angels, City Spikers (Bayelsa) and the University of Nigeria Nsukka (Enugu).

