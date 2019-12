Neymar’s father confirmed that he and the player’s advisors are in talks with Barcelona, over the settlement of a lawsuit against the club.

Stemming from his 2017 departure to Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar is demanding up to €3.5m for unpaid bonuses, following his world-record €222million move to the Ligue 1 champions.

That suit countered Barcelona’s lawsuit against the Brazilian forward, for an alleged breach of contract.

