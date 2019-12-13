The premier league champions, Liverpool are confident of landing the Red Bull Salzburg star after discovering his low release clause

Liverpool are set to beat Manchester United to the signing of Salzburg midfielder Takumi Minamino in January.

The Reds are confident of landing the Japan international after discovering a £7.25m ($9.6m) clause in the 24-year-old’s contract.

Minamino impressed in both games for Salzburg against Liverpool in the Champions’ League group stage, and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp believes he would be an ideal addition to his squad as they target glory at home and abroad in the New Year. Klopp has been taken with his energy, movement, skill and versatility.

