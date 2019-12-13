Former Nigerian footballer, Philip Osondu has died in Belgium after taking self to the hospital to be examined on Thursday.

According to the Nation, Osondu was said to have felt unwell at work and decided to visit the hospital where he subsequently died.

The ex- footballer was the star boy of Nigeria’s Under-17 Golden Eaglets’ exploit in Canada in 1987.

He got the World Cup Golden Ball as best player of the tournament.

Osondu was born on 28 November, 1971. He played in Belgium for teams, including RSC Anderlecht and RWDM.

