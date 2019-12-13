Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has urged intending Christian Pilgrims from the state to pray for peace and unity of the state and the country during their pilgrimage.Sule said this on Friday in Lafia at the farewell ceremony for the state contingents performing the 2019 pilgrimage to Israel.

The governor noted that pilgrimage is a spiritual exercise geared toward renewing ones faith, personal communion and devotion to God.

“I urge you to commit yourselves to fervent prayers for peace, tranquility, progress and harmonious coexistence among the diverse ethnics and religious groups in the state and in the country.

“I call on you to dedicate this spiritual sojourn to God Almighty by invoking His spirit to wade into the affairs of men.

“You are to do that through your exhibition of honesty, humility and devotion,” Sule said.

He charged the intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors of Nasarawa State by showing exemplary conducts that would project the image of the state and Nigeria positively before the international community.

“In this regard, I implore you to shun all negative and unpatriotic acts such as drugs trafficking, absconding, theft and all forms of social vices that are capable of tarnishing the image of Nigeria,” Sule addedHe restated the state government’s commitment to the continuous support for religious activities and ensure freedom of worship by all faith- based organisations in the state.

Earlier, Rev. Markus Shammah, the Chairman of the state’s Christian Pilgrimage Welfare Board, commended Gov. Sule for sponsoring over 200 pilgrims for the 2019 exercise.Shammah, while congratulating the pilgrims, admonished them to be of good behaviour and adhere strictly to the the laws of the state of Israel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 247 intending pilgrims from Nasarawa State would be transported to Israel for the 2019 Pilgrimage on 15 December.

