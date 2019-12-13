Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, wife, Prof. Hafsat Ganduje and the Executive Vice Chairman of Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, are among prominent Nigerians to be honour by the Kano NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel, for their contribution to national development and confidence in the Nigerian media.

A statement signed by the chairman of the Chapel, Mr Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, indicated that the epoch-making event will take place on December 14, at Bristol Palace, Farm Centre, Kano.

The statement added that the award recipients are men and women of proven integrity, who have excelled in their various fields of endeavour.

According to the statement, “after a painstaking deliberation by the leadership of the Chapel and the award screening Committee, we decided to honour these distinguished and important personalities for their contribution to national development, commitment in their various fields of endeavours, upliftment of the welfare of the common man; and as well, their disposition to the development of the Nigerian media

“Our decision to recognize these patriotic Nigerians is borne out of our desire to spur them to show more commitment to nation-building; and even encourage other prominent Nigerians to perform better in their respective assignments and leadership positions.”

The statement added that, “the awardees were carefully selected after passing through certain standards set out by the Award Committee. This event is one of its kinds which will be holding annually to appreciate notable Nigerians.”

Others who are to be honoured include, the business mogul, Alhaji Isyaku Umar Tofa; the Chief Executive Officer/ Managing Director of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Dr. Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna.

The statement added that all the awardees have since expressed their willingness to attend the grand event, just as the Chapel Chairman also expressed gratitude to the Organizing Committee for their efforts for making this year’s event a huge success.

