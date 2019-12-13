… Launches 5 Books, Wins Niger Delta Award

The founder and general overseer of True Vine Assembly, Amb. Pastor Promise C. Ekejiuba, on Sunday, 1st December, 2019 at Iriebe City of Rivers State marked his 40th birthday anniversary with pomp and pageantry. It was, indeed, witnessed by many remarkable features of impact on humanity.

The occasion was chaired by Chief Aroloyeteim Brown and had His Royal Majesty, King Dr. Bernard Okoko of Fieyie Kingdom as the royal father of the day. Invitees were thrilled by the diverse presentations made by pupils of Caceywise International Academy and other select groups.

Speaking at the event, Chief Aroloyeteim Brown said many discerning leaders have become attached to the celebrant and major African prophet because he does his charity and spiritual activities without bias for religious, cultural, gender and ethnic attachment while they are all programmes and projects that help the overall growth and development of the society.

He added that while other young people engage in activities that inflict pains on humanity, Ekejiuba has been consistently working and sacrificing to help improve the society and bring succour to the abandoned, deprived and less-privileged for two decades now and called for support towards his humanitarian body called Chukwuoma Support Foundation, since according to him, government cannot do everything alone.

In his sermon, the guest minister and founder of Freedom World International Assembly, Pastor Ugochukwu Akwarandu, observed that Ekejiuba has continued to preach the Word in the raw form for the edification of his Creator and for the salvation of hitherto misled souls.

He added that some of the qualities of a true preacher were the ability to lead the congregation aright, not minding if they feel sad or not, and whether they would give towards worthy causes or not. What the celebrant has done is to use the Holy Bible in empowering different segments of the society, describing him as a unique leader and a vessel of change for a better Nigerian society.

Reviewing the five books that were part of the highlights of the ceremony, an Associate Visiting Professor of Mass Communication at Hertland Christian University, Dr. Barika Saro-Laka, said the books were products of painstaking and empirical research packaged to amplify the speedy growth and advancement of the reader’s spiritual, economic and personal lives. They all meet the criteria for promoting knowledge economy in the society and I recommend them for public use and for tertiary institutions, aimed at diminishing ignorance and advancing collective prosperity in the global society.

The books launched were: The Voice of Dominion; Principles of Ministry; As Commanded; Understanding Ministry; and Basic Fundamentals of Ministry.

Cutting his birthday cake and assisted by his wife, Christy, and other dignitaries, Ekejiuba, a United Nations Ambassador for Peace, author and development catalyst, said the second phase of his sojourn in life has just begun at 40. “I ask for God’s continuous grace to impact humanity more in different areas of their needs and I also seek partners with selfless passion and zeal so that we can leave this world better than we met it and depopulate the kingdom of darkness while populating God’s kingdom.

Pastor Ekejiuba also called on the Federal Government and Rivers State Government to act fast on the construction of the Port Harcourt-Aba Road and on the road leading to School-to-Land Estate in Iriebe, respectively, saying the roads have become difficult to use and impassable due to long years of neglect.

“Please, these two tiers of government should extend some milk of kindness to the people leaving around the Eleme-Oyigbo-Aba axis as they suffer untold hardship and some of them have been put out of business”, the cleric pleaded.

Speaking on his future vision, the prophet discloses plans to globalise the Gospel to unreached communities beyond Africa. “We hope to train more youths to join God’s Army for global evangelism; ministry must operate on conscience to avoid God’s wrath”, he advised.

Continuing, the celebrant said the process of building formidable structures for raising first-class and patriotic future leaders has begun with the establishment and operation of Caceywise International Academy whose teachers are seasoned and experienced materials while it currently runs almost tuition-free, for now. “It is a commitment to help in fast-tracking the development of Nigeria”, the cleric explained.

Some other dignitaries at the event were Hon. Francis Eleto, Mrs. Promise Elechi, Hon. Precious and Lolo Nma Jackson, as well as the representatives of Hon. Prestige Ossey, who served as the special guest of honour and a Special Adviser to the Governor of Ondo State.

Agriculture can end Africa’s poverty level, says octogenarian

Africa’s oldest philanthropist, Princess Dr. Raphael Adefunke Wellington, aged 102, has advocated the adoption of mechanised and commercial agriculture by African Presidents and Heads of State as a way of cushioning the high level of poverty and hunger in the continent.

In a telephone interview with foreign journalists, she observed that lack of focus on this sector, over the years, has reduced some African countries to the level of beggar-nations and propelled the to assume the status of dependent economies without any productive capacities, stressing that the abundance of untapped natural resources on the continent does not allow for such level of degradation or negative fate.

According to the elderstateswoman, Africa should not resort to such fate because three-quarter of global wealth is domiciled in Africa. “The problem with Africa is lack of vision and poor leadership, which has been promoted to the level of culture. It is a point of doom which we must reject and rejig our psyche to overcome all odds while initiating programmes that would make our citizens happy, productive and fulfilled”, she added.

The philanthropist said she was worried by the rising rate of unemployment in African countries, especially as most of the leaders in government offices have not raise structures and made concerted efforts to stem the tide.

She explained her desire to commence shrimps production and a broader fish farming project that would help in reducing poverty and unemployment in Lagos State, saying $5 million dollars would be required to run the project. “I hope the pro-active Governor of Lagos State, Hon. Babajide Sanwo-Olu would buy the idea of this project so as to end the ugly situation of youths roaming the streets for white-collar jobs. The feasibility studies are bankable and we are ready for full engagement in commercial agriculture with guaranteed returns on investment” Mama Africa declared.

The philanthropist said she wishes to see United Nations agencies such as UNDP, UNIDO and UNITAR embrace this novel initiative to make it fly fast and help in tackling youth involvement in crimes. “When the youths are positively engaged, the devil’s doors for manipulations are closed”, the Octogenarian stressed.

