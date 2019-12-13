President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his election victory at the United Kingdom general election.

The President, in a congratulatory message by one of his spokespersons, Malam Garba Shehu, noted that “Britain has been a reliable and historically unique ally of Nigeria’’.

He said Buhari observed that Britain had particularly supported his administration’s efforts at improving security and recovering stolen assets held in the UK.

Shehu said the President looked forward to continue working with the Prime Minister to forge a stronger Nigeria-UK relationship, especially in the area of trade and economic partnerships, which had greatly benefited the citizens of both countries.

Buhari wished Prime Minister Johnson “the best of luck as he navigates the people of Britain through the decisive period of leaving the European Union’’.

