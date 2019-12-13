A 29-year-old bricklayer, Yomi Adeniyi, is risking one year jail term for allegedly assaulting his neighbour, contrary to Section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The police on Friday brought Adeniyi, a resident of Oworonshoki, before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court on a count charge of assault.

He allegedly punched the mouth of his neighbour, Mr Taiwo Okeowo, at 8.30p.m. on Dec. 6, at No. 39, Adebanwo St., Oworonshoki, Lagos.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant punched Okeowo after accusing him of slander.

According to her, the assault caused Okeowo to be hospitalised.

The prosecutor said that the alleged offence contravened Section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 172 provides for one year imprisonment for assault.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oghere, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She directed that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Oghere adjourned the case until Jan. 7, 2020, for mention.

