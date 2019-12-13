The Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has asked the Department of State Service, DSS, to hands-off the prosecution of Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement.

The Attorney-General’s order was made known in a statement by his Media Aide, Umar Gwandu, on Friday askin g the DSS to “promptly forward all the case files” in respect of Omoyele Sowore to the office of the AGF and Minister of Justice.

Ordering the Federal Ministry of Justice to immediately take over the prosecution of all charges against Sowore, in line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) and 174 (1) (a-c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Malami insisted that the Federal Government was committed to respecting the sanctity of the rule of law, protecting the virtues of human rights and ensuring speedy dispensation of justice in the matter.

The request for the transfer of the case to the office of the AGF was contained in a letter dated December 11, 2019, and addressed to the Director-General of the DSS, National Headquarters, Abuja.

The Solicitor General of the Federation and the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, SAN, who signed the letter, referred to an initial letter the DSS wrote to the AGF on September 9, 2019.

In the charge marked FHC/ ABJ/CR/235/2019, Sowore and Bakare are accused of conspiracy, money laundering, cyber-stalking and insulting President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sowore has been in custody of the DSS after he was arrested for calling for a revolution in Nigeria.

DSS had, however, failed to release the activist despite court orders that he should be released.

