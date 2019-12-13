‘On the closure of our borders, the steps taken by the Federal Government is not holistic enough. How much does the Federal Government and all its agencies spend annually on Toyota ? Why not spend that on Innoson vehicles in the same manner Indian government has patronized TATA vehicle brand, all the truck used by Indian Armed forces are TATA’ a chieftain of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in Abia State has said.

Amah Abraham an ex-Senior Special Adviser to the State government on political matters, speaking with newsmen in Umuahia said ‘it has also been painfully observed that while only the Southern borders are securely closed, Northern borders have remained open, thus allowing all manners of persons and goods flood the country. Now so many locally -made goods mostly Aba, Nnewi and Onitsha -made shoes, garments and leather products no longer move through the borders, thus creating untold hardship for millions of Nigerians in that chain.

His words, “Before the election of Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, we had significant improvement in the ease of doing business index. Corporate Nigeria was at its best. Banks all over Nigeria were opening up new branches.

The Naira, Dollar rate was stable, inflation was on a single digit for over five year period. The major problems were the menace of boko haram and corruption. Nigerians trusted your incorruptible dossiers and your military capacity to address the issue of insurgency. Truly you have done reasonably well to weaken the spate of insurgency but same can not be said of corruption in Nigeria. I believe you can still do better to address the issue of corruption from within.

“My major concern which prompted this to you is on the very THREAT on our DEMOCRACY right under your watch.

The invasion of our National Assembly and the snatching of the mace by a senator now rewarded with the prestigious office of the Deputy Senate President, has remained a national embarrassment and a dent on our global perception.

“The manner the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Onnoghen, was removed and the latest assault carried out by the officials of DSS on Sawore and our judiciary have further cast doubt on the survival of our fledgling democracy.

The outright impunity on the order of the court as it affects former National Security Adviser, Col. Dasuki (rtd); Shite Leader, El Zazacky and even Sowore, are all a grave threat to our democracy.

“It is on record you fought to keep the country one . The recent happenings are about the greatest threat to the unity of Nigeria. Arise oh Mr President and save Nigeria from these multiple abuses and assaults.

Sadly, the efforts by your government to promote one Nigeria is lopsided. You say we don’t need foreign rice but we failed to patronise made in Nigeria Innoson vehicles the way you want us patronise local rice. We forbid foreign rice and embrace foreign vehicles.

“On the closure of our borders, the steps taken by the Federal Government is not holistic enough. How much does the Federal Government and all its agencies spend annually on Toyota? Why not spend that on Innoson vehicles in the same manner Indian government has patronized TATA vehicle brand, all the truck used by Indian Armed forces are TATA.

Check out the policy thrust of India, China and UAE and even Malaysia – you will notice that it is based on open market policy offering which is anchored on comparative advantage -producing quality and comparatively cheaper products. Why create conditions which are unfavorable to the citizenry?

“It has also been painfully observed that while only the Southern borders are securely closed, Northern borders have remained open, thus allowing all manners of persons and goods flood the country. Now so many locally -made goods mostly Aba, Nnewi and Onitsha -made shoes, garments and leather products no longer move through the borders, thus creating untold hardship for millions of Nigerians in that chain. These are some of the factors fueling the rising agitation for self rule by various ethnic groups. Even the unconverted are now beginning to review their opposition to the wind of autonomy.

“The population of the UAE is less than five per cent of the population of Nigeria, yet it operates a seven state structure called Emirates and each of them has a functional international airport and sea port. Why close up Nigeria with only the Lagos port in operation? This action has brought great pain on Lagos residents. Lagos is almost locked down by traffic congestion . What happens to Warri, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Oron sea ports?

“Your excellency, you need a one month retreat with your key officials where you can talk truthfully to yourself. You still have some ample time to address the lopsidedness in your major policy thrust.

Nigerians have also observed with great dismay how several members of the Executive arm of government have ignored invitations by the legislative arm of government. Democracy can’t work without the rule of law and checks and balances.

“It is not an affront to Mr President for the senate to invite a member of the Executive for a fact finding business. We have seen instances where even the IGP rebuffed the senate and he went Scot free. What legacy are we leaving behind by trying to redefine democracy by working against the known tenets of democracy?

