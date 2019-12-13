Awka – A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Joseph Okeke, has called for greater cohesion in the party, if APC hoped to retain power beyond 2023.

Okeke, who is a former lawmaker in Anambra, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Awka.

He urged party members to be united and put their personal status and interest aside in the effort by APC to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2013.

He said: “It is a tall order for a candidate that has Buhari’s quality to emerge in an atmosphere of betrayals, lack of trust among party members as it stands.

“This is the right time to begin the search from a united front so that we don’t give opposition undue advantage so that Nigerians can feel the impact of the work we have done so far.

“The infighting we are witnessing between some godfathers and godsons will only lead to Nigeria returning to her former dysfunctional state which other parties will cash in on.”

Okeke, an APC bigwig in Nnewi, advised the president to remain focussed, in spite of the daunting challenges in the party.

“The president is doing his best to ameliorate our problems as a nation and this calls for support from everybody that wishes the country well.

“His successor in 2023 should be someone that has no incriminating record and has the love of the country at heart for Nigerians to vote for him.

“This is the task before APC leaders and not infighting,” he said. (NAN)

