Mr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) has threatened to stop Kizz Daniel’s December 26 concert at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

Agbakoba lawyer to G-Worldwide Entertainment (GWW), former record label of Kizz Daniel made this known on Friday in Lagos

Agbakoba speaking during a press conference vowed he was going to pursue the case instituted against Kizz Daniel saying: “We represent one of the largest labels and we are very unhappy that one of our artistes, Kiss Daniel, has run away,”

According to him, Kizz Daniel whose real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe breached ‘a mandatory buy-out clause’ and infringed on the intellectual property rights of GWW.

Agbakoba said the ‘Pak N Go’ crooner signed a seven-year contract with G-Worldwide Entertainment on April 15, 2014. However, in November 2017, the artiste left the label and founded his own label, Fly Boy Inc. In May 2018, he changed his name from Kiss Daniel to Kizz Daniel.

The move prompted G-Worldwide to drag Kizz Daniel to court, asking for N500m as damages.

“We, as legal advisers to some of the people in the business (entertainment), we are going to play a strong and active role to promote the industry,” Agabkoba said.

“What we’re trying to do with this press conference is to call attention to the fact that this nonsense that our artistes or labels, can do what they like, will have to stop. And Kizz Daniel represents the living example of how the rules of the industry are not being followed.”

Agbakoba also said they were going to file a case to stop Kizz Daniel’s show, ‘Kizz Daniel Live In Concert’, scheduled for Boxing Day at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, Lagos.

“We’re going to apply for an injunction to stop the show because he is tied to us. And the matter is in court and the court has to decide.”

Agbakoba said: “The football rules are so strong that in Europe if you mess up, you’re in trouble. In Nigeria, they are so lax. So, we’re using this as a test case. “

“It is in the interest of artistes and labels to work together to create a strong framework for business to thrive. When you go play in a stadium or in a venue, you know that all your rights have been given to you. So, that is why we’re saying, next year, we’re going to take strongest possible measures against Kizz Daniel.

“Part of what we want to do is to strengthen legal framework around creative industry. So that you will know that if you enter into a contract, it is a contract.”

“It would not be in their interest to touch him until the court resolves the case,” he said.

“We are warning all third party people to stay away and let the court give its judgement, one way or the other.”

Agbakoba however, noted that his client is ready for out-of-court settlement.

