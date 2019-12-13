The Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) says five of it cyclists on Friday departed Nigeria for South Africa for Track Training in preparation for the 2020 Africa Track championship in January.



The President of CFN, Giandomenico Massari, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday that the cyclists departed Abuja on Thursday for the two-week training and would return on Dec. 28.

Massari said that the five athletes are two male and three female namely: Okeyah Berhel, John Odumu, Mary Samuel, Tawakalt Yekeem and Grace Ayuba.



He said that the training which would hold at the World Cycling Centre in Cape Town was for selected cyclists across Africa.



According to Massari the cyclist will also compete in International Track events in preparation for the 2020 African Track Championship which is an Olympic qualifier.



The 2020 Africa Track championship would hold in Cairo, Egypt, in January.

