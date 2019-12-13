Two men on Friday appeared before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly possessing N26,500 fake naira notes and attempting to use same to buy hemp at the Tejuosho Market, Yaba.

The defendants – Sunday Uche, 24, and Patrick Chidiebere, 25- are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and possession of forged bank notes.

READ ALSO : Edo Police Command arrests 50 suspects



They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Dec. 3.

According to him, the defendants tried to use fake 16 pieces of N1,000 note and 11 pieces of fake N500 note, a total of N26, 500 counterfeited notes – to buy hemp from Tejuosho Market.

He said that when the hemp seller realised that the notes were fake, he drew the attention of a police officer patrolling the area.

“My lord, the Indian hemp seller was also arrested for possessing an illegal substance,” Oriabure said.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 411 and 372 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 411 stipulates two years’ imprisonment for conspiracy, while possession of forged bank notes attracts seven years’ jail term in line with the provisions of Section 372.

The defendants were, however, granted bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mrs E.N. Ojuromi ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 14, 2020, for mention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

