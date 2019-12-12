Benue Police Command on Wednesday said unknown persons killed two security guards along Old River Benue Bridge in Makurdi, the State Capital.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, while confirming the incident said the Command has commenced investigation into the matter.

Anene explained that the guards were attacked at their place of work at a fish pond belonging to Steam Fast Foods.

She said one of the guards was killed and dropped inside River Benue, adding that his body was later recovered close to Greater Makurdi Water Works plant.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the land where the fish pond was situated was in dispute and in court.

(NAN)

