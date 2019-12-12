The Senate has began the probe of the action of Department of State Services, DSS operatives following the rearrest of #revolutionnow protest convener, Omoyele Sowore, at the premises of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Senate on Thursday mandated its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters chaired by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, All Progressives Congress, APC, Ekiti Central to carry out a holistic investigation into the matter and report back in one week.

FG investigating Sowore-DSS incident – Malami

Resolution of the Senate was sequel to a point of Order on the issue raised by Senator Bamidele on the invasion. Bamidele came under Order 43 of the Senate Standing.

