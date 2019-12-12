Serena Williams’ smashed racket from her infamous US Open final defeat by Naomi Osaka has been sold for $20,910 at a New Jersey auction.

Williams damaged the racket in the bad-tempered 2018 loss, a match which sparked controversy after the 23-time grand slam champion was docked a game for clashing with umpire Carlos Ramos.

The item was one of a number pieces of well-known sporting memorabilia up for grabs at Goldin Auctions.

A Jesse Owens gold medal from the 1936 Olympics was the most expensive lot, fetching $615,000, while a signed LeBron James rookie card from the 2003-4 season sold for $198,030.

“This was truly a remarkable event in both the wide assortment of items and the record prices realized for so many of them,” said Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions.

