Coach Genor Rohr’s side will know their group stage opponents in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers January 1st.

The draw for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers according to the Confederation of African Football will be staged on Tuesday, January 21 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Cairo, Egypt, from 6pm.

READ ALSO: Serena Williams’ smashed racket from the US Open sells for $20,910



The 14 winners from the first round will join 26 top-seeded teams including the Super Eagles to form 10 groups of four according to the December 2019 edition of the FIFA Rankings.

The second round of the qualifiers which will be played on home and away basis, will kick off in March 2020 and will conclude in October 2021.

Group winners will advance to the third round which is scheduled for November 2021.

They will be drawn against each other with the five eventual winners progressing to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Super Eagles have featured at six editions of the FIFA World Cups in the past.

The competition will be played between November 21 and December 18, 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

