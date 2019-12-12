Ismaila Mustapha popularly known Mompha, who was arrested by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged money laundering has finally opened up after court granted him bail, saying that Prayer is the only key.

Mompha

Mompha, disclosed this on his Instagram account, thanking God for how he was vindicated.

Breaking: Mompha gets N100m bail

Recall that the Federal High Court in Lagos granted Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha a bail of N100 million.

Mompha was arraigned by the The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for alleged N33 billion fraud at the Federal High Court in Lagos with the prosecution calling a Central Bank Witness.

Read his post below:



