The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has expressed satisfaction with the level of work done at the 2.5 MVA injection station in Ibusa, near Asaba, which has attained 95 per cent completion.

Mr Mushood Tijani, Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, FRC, said this after the team’s verification of the Federal Government’s project in Delta on Thursday.

Tijani, who led the verification team, said he was happy about what they had observed at the project site at Isunambogu community of Ibusa in Oshimili North Local Government.

“We have seen that the project is on ground and progressively ongoing. From what we have seen, I don’t think what is left to be done is more than five per cent.

“The emphasis now should be on what can be done to get the remaining work done so that there will be light. To an ordinary fellow, without the light on the streets, government has not performed.

“We will find out whether the remaining job is a question of funding or just bureaucracy. We will highlight that in our report so that action will be taken in a very short time for the people to have light,” he said.

Tijani commended the community for getting involved in the project, adding “we are happy that the community has taken ownership of this project.

“This means that by the time the contractor hands over the project it will not be vandalised and will continue to serve the purpose for which it was envisaged.”

Earlier, Mr Famous Ayrakwa, who conducted the verification team round the project site, said it was 95 per cent completed and had been certified by the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA).

Ayrakwa said that the contract was re-awarded by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in 2015 to Power Control and Appliance/Famous General Electrics.

Chief Awo Inugonum, on behalf of the community, thanked the federal government for the project and called for its completion and inauguration.

