Vitor Pereira says he has pulled out of the running to become the new Everton manager.

The Shanghai SIPG coach was high on the Toffees’ list to succeed the sacked Marco Silva on a permanent basis.

Duncan Ferguson is currently in caretaker charge.

“It’s an honour and I’m grateful to be considered by a club I have so much respect for but I am still coach of SIPG and SIPG is a club close to my heart,” Pereira told Sky Sports News.

“It means that in this moment I’m not in a position to make any other commitments. I need time to think and plan my future by looking at the options I have.”

His fellow Portuguese Silva was sacked after 18 months in charge following the 5-2 Merseyside derby defeat by Liverpool at Anfield.

Everton still plan to appoint a permanent manager as soon as they can despite beating Chelsea 3-1 on Saturday under Ferguson.

There was informal contact to gauge the extent of sacked ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery’s interest, while Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe is another manager with admirers in the Everton boardroom.

