The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring availability of petroleum products during Christmas.

Its Group Managing Director, Malam Mele Kyari, gave the assurance at the foundation laying ceremony of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) Tower on Thursday in Lagos.

NNPC set to take measures to curb oil theft

Kyari was represented by the Managing Director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Mr Bala Wunti.

“Efforts are being made by the NNPC to ensure there is not going to be scarcity this time.

“We have sufficient supply, and every stakeholder, particularly, NUPENG is with us in ensuring that this products are distributed to reach the nooks and crannies of this country.

“We will not see any scarcity; we will make sure we enjoy our Christmas and New Year without any hindrance caused by lack of supply of petroleum products, ” Kyari said.

He said that NNPC under his leadership would deploy all legitimate means to support NUPENG in actualising its aspiration about the tower.

He added that the corporation would continue to collaborate with NUPENG in ensuring that petroleum products were available for Nigerians.

“Today’s event marks a bold step toward actualisation of a dream by building an eight-floor edifice that will house NUPENG.

“It will surely provide a 21st century quality edifice that is required to make us proud,” he said.

The President of NUPENG, Mr Williams Akporeha, said that the union had always worked with NNPC to ensure availability of fuel.

Akporeha said: “There has been a serious engagement all these while; everything is put in place to ensure petroleum products are available for the Yuletide period.

“Apart from our mandatory role of emancipating oil and gas workers from oppressive employers, we felt it is necessary to put a structure that will house the union.

“To us, it is a legacy that every member of the union, as well as the general public, will benefit from.”

In his remarks, Lagos State Gov. Babjide Sanwo-Olu urged the union to continue to collaborate with his administration in making the state a 21st century economy.

Sanwo-Olu was represented by the state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako.

He said: “We will continue to provide an enabling environment for all to contribute, strive and attain industrial aspirations irrespective of tribe, status and beliefs.

“The government felicitates with the union and wish to reiterate that we are on this journey with you to actualise your dream of a NUPENG tower.”

(NAN)

