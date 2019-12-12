A 30-year-old man, Monday Owin, on Thursday, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing motor parts, valued at N58,000.

The defendant, an auto-mechanic, who resides at 1, Adejumosi Street, Ijegun in Igando area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed on Nov. 13 at Ogunrinola Street, Isheri, Lagos.

Ogu alleged that the defendant, and others at large, stole a battery, valued at N19,000, three rotor coils, valued at N7,000 and one Mercedes Benz ignition key, valued at N32,000.

Ogu alleged that they were caught by the complainant, Mr Damilare Falana, who raised the alarm, leading to the arrest of the defendant, while the other accomplice escaped.

The prosecutor said that the total value of the stolen parts was N58,000.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr J. A. Adegun, admitted the defendant to a N50,000 bail, with one surety in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case till Jan. 28, for mention.

