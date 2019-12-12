Liverpool FC’s billionaire managing owner Mike Gordon was onboard the private jet that skidded off the runway at John Lennon Airport this morning.

Mr Gordon, known as ‘the man who runs Liverpool ‘ by fans, was flying in to the city for series of meetings at the club.

The Bombardier BD-700-1A11 Global 6000 jet, which had taken off from Hanscom Field in Massachusetts, overshot the runway after it landed at 6am.

Emergency services were called to the scene following the incident.

Neither Mr Gordon nor the three crew were injured and it’s understood that the billionaire simply carried on with his schedule for the day following the incident.

He praised the emergency services and staff at the airport for the way they handled it.

The airport was closed leading to Liverpool FC fans returning from Salzburg following the team’s 2-0 Champions League win facing disruption to their journey.

A club source noted that, Gordon is absolutely fine and there were no injuries and he wants to pass on his appreciation to the unbelievable staff at John Lennon Airport and the emergency services for the way they dealt with the incident which made it a non-traumatic experience.

