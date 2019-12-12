Arsenal have confirmed their left-back, Kieran Tierney suffered a dislocated right shoulder during their 3-1 win at West Ham on Monday.

The 22-year old started the game at the London Stadium but was forced off with the injury after just half an hour.

The news comes as another blow for Tierney, who has struggled for fitness since arriving from Celtic in the summer.

Tierney will miss Arsenal’s trip to Standard Liege in the Europa League on Thursday, with the club saying he will undergo assessment.

