Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has described its recent business success to staff dedication and committment in service delivery.



Managing director of Julius Berger, Lars Ritcher, stated this in Abuja at the 2019 long service awards ceremony for 1,015 deserving workers.

The event had staff who have been with the company for between 10 and 45 years cart home awards.

According to the MD, “The award ceremony is an annual event to recognise Julius Berger’s long-serving staff and to show appreciation for staff’s contribution towards the continued success of the company,”

He said the 1,015 staff honoured at the event are “truly notable”, saying it explains why the company has remained highly dedicated to their long-term development.

“Each year, it remains a great inspiration how many staff we are proudly able to recognise,” Richter said.

“They highlight the strength of our corporate culture. They reflect the commitment of our staff and also the reciprocal commitment of the company towards the staff.

“Starting from the company’s first project in Nigeria, the men and women of Julius Berger’s workforce have been the fuel to our success.

” And on the eve of our 50th anniversary of incorporation in Nigeria, which we will celebrate next year, we can proudly state that the people that form our organisation remain the foundation from which our achievements are realised.

“There is no doubt this reciprocal commitment between the company and our staff will remain a cornerstone to our culture for all the years to come.

“With this view and the stability it provides, year on year, we are able to continually improve our company to ensure we maintain our edge and achieve our greater goals.”

According to Ritcher, the company has put a structure in place to maintain its competitiveness and further support optimal performance in its operations for the years to come.

“We remained focused on growing our portfolio and we are successful in acquiring new projects including most recently, the Uyo International Worship Centre, the Rumuokoro, garrison and artillery flyovers in Port Harcourt and the FAMFA tower high-end interior works, making sure we continue to have a robust project backlog that support our financial performance”, he said.

He urged staff to be more productive in the coming year as their collective steadfast dedication will provide the company the needed consistency and drive for improvement.



