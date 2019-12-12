As part of its innovative efforts to effectively combat incessant outbreaks of fire in government-owned agencies, corporate organizations and public institutions, John Holt has launched a new Fire-Fighting Pick-Up Vehicle called The John Holt Rapid Intervention Vehicle (JH – RIV).

A statement from the company said the JH-RIV is a complete, advance, rapid response, a lightweight extinguishing system that is integrated with water and foam tanks (Dual Agent System).

According to available statistics, between 2012 and 2017, the nation lost about N6trn to fire disasters. This frequency of fire incidents in the country which affects government buildings, factories, residential estates, markets, universities/schools to mention but a few, calls for concern. The unsatisfactory response to these fire outbreaks due to lack of effective fire response equipment prompted us to offer the JH Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RIV), said the GMD of John Holt Plc, Dr Christopher Ezeh.

He added that the product which is already being deployed by several organisations can be effectively used by car parks/garages, markets, office complexes, schools, hospitals and other facilities where lives and properties need to be secured.

JH-RIV is simple and fast to operate, combining volume and pressure efficiently to ensure the use of minimal water with maximum extinguishing effect. With its strong and direct impact on fire pockets, its 60m hose can easily run up staircases and around corners, making full use of its 70 metres operational radius and 10 metres throw range. Its superior foam application and water converts these agents into water vapour which guarantees minimal water damage.

The uniqueness of this new fire-fighting equipment lies in the fact that it combines American and European technology and is assembled in Nigeria by John Holt with the company’s engineers providing the operational training.



