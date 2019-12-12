Seven homeless people in the South African city Cape Town are taking the local authority to court to challenge fines and the confiscation of their belongings.

The case will be heard on Thursday at the Western Cape high court.

READ ALSO: Prayer is Key, Mompha speaks after court granted him bail



One of the seven, Carin Gelderbloem, told a South African news website IOL that she had been fined several times for sleeping on the streets.

She said that her identification card and clothes were taken in June when she was fined 500 rand ($34: £25) for littering.

She alleged that she had been accused of littering the streets with the cardboard that she uses as a mattress.

The city’s executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman, told the news website that he would comment once the case was concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

