HMD Global, developer and marketer of smart phones under the Nokia brand name, says it has launched two new devices to enhance creativity and excitement for users.

READ ALSO: Spectranet Car-Fi will enable customers work from the comfort of their vehicle-Awasthi



Its General Manager in-charge of West, East and Central Africa, Mr Joseph Umunakwe, said on Tuesday in Lagos that the devices would be affordable for consumers.

Umunakwe said that the new devices, Nokia 2.3 and Nokia C1, have artificial intelligence features to enhance quality communication and saves time.

“Consumers have appreciated the Nokia 2 family product; the Nokia 2.3 is a step forward in our promise of offering another experience and giving the consumers access to two years of operating system (OS) upgrades and three years of monthly secure updates at an affordable price.

“Save precious time with Nokia 2.3, which has a dedicated Google Assistance, with your voice to view upcoming calendar entries, commute times and other information.

“It also comes with biometric face recognition, allowing owners to unlock the phone at a glance.

“Nokia 2.3 provides real good features for entertainment; Nigerians love entertainment and the phone comes with 6.2 HD + to provide good entertainment.

“It comes with 32GB memory configuration and gives a lot of room for consumers to store movies, songs and photo, and it is expandable,’’ Umunakwe said.

According to him, its android preposition is pure, secure and up-to-date, “which means that our consumers can be sure they are getting the androids innovations and technology that is very crucial.’’

The general manager also said that the device was not preloaded with apps, which gives consumer the power to choose what app to use.

He said that part of the unique features of the smartphones include adaptive brightness, adaptive battery and artificial intelligence technology.

“With the adaptive brightness and battery, the consumer is sure to have two-days of battery life and the phone adjust the brightness under any weather all through the day.

“With a 13MP/2MP dual camera, fans can take unique portraits with a variety of exclusive bokeh.

“We are pushing the borders in terms of delivering performance that is affordable to the consumers,’’ he said.

Umunakwe said the Nokia C1, was aimed to inspire future phone users, entry-level smartphone users to become fans and smartphone users for Nokia to break down the barriers for consumers with its 5.54 screen.

He said the latest features of android 10 would also give fans access to dark themes to save usage and improve visibility and enhance privacy once updated.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of the HMD Global, said everything expected in the latest android phone had been put in place to ensure a safe and pleasant experience.

“Owning an affordable smartphone shouldn’t lock you out of exciting features and the latest trends.

“We know how important a great display and two-day battery life is too many smartphone users,’’ he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

