Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos is expected to be the guest of honour as Omega Power Ministries (OPM) performs the groundbreaking of its free school for the less privileged children in Lagos.

The General Overseer of OPM and the President of OPM Foundation, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, disclosed this in an interview on Thursday.

Chinyere said that the primary and secondary school when completed in 2020 would admit about 1,000 pupils and students from less privileged families.

He said the Lagos school would be the 14th on the list of OPM existing free schools nationwide.

The OPM founder explained that the aim was to ensure that children of the less privileged in the country have access to free and quality education within a safe learning environment.

“Our schools are for the less privileged children all over the world and as such we will also go to West African countries like Niger, Benin Republic and Ghana.

“We will also go to Kenya, Burundi, and other African countries before we go to Asia and other continents, but our vision is to cover the whole world.

“There is usually this fear of managing population of intakes, but I can tell you that before I bought a bus for our school in Abia, some children trek for over two hours to come to school every morning and work another two hours home.

“These are children between the ages of 7 and 10; their parents don’t have money to give them for transportation but God finally provided a school bus for us and we are using it to convey them.

“I was scared when we started it 10 years ago but because I was doing something right before God, the resources started coming in.

“It is worthy of note that we give four pairs of school uniforms free to each person, free sandals and free feeding in all our school and Lagos will not be an exception,” Chinyere said.

According to him, the students and pupils are also given beverages, Milk and Milo, on regular occasion to compliment the schools free feeding programme.

The cleric also said that a programme titled “Something Good Must Happen in Lagos State” between Dec. 13 and Dec. 15 to prepare the minds of Christians ahead of Christmas.

“It will be an opportunity to tell those in Lagos to put their trust in God because man can fail them but God cannot fail or disappoint them.”

NAN reports that OPM currently operates 13 free primary and secondary schools in Rivers, Bayelsa and Abia states.

It would be recalled that the National Association of Nigerian Student (NANS) had in June honoured the OPM founder with an award of Icon of Free Education in Nigeria because of his contributions in the education sector. (NAN)

