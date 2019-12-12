The Federal Government has set up a committee to investigate the invasion of Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu’s courtroom by yet-to-be identified persons on December 6.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), announced this on Wednesday in Abuja at the Federal High Court where he had gone to pay the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, a courtesy visit.

He did not disclose the terms of reference of the committee nor the time given to it to submit its findings.

A/Ibom PDP federal lawmaker debunks rumour of plans to defect to APC.

Though Judiciary correspondents were not allowed into the Chief Judge’s chamber during the visit, they confronted the AGF on his exist with the following questions.

What is the purpose of your visit to the Chief Judge (of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho)?

Attorney General, Abubakar Malami: As you rightly know, His lordship, the honourable Chief Judge of the Federal High Court has just been confirmed by the Senate and approved as the substantive Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

This is a laid down precedent that I have the responsibility to visit him, identify with him and congratulate him over his appointment as the substantive Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

This is what the visit is about; to reassure his lordship of our commitment as government and to congratulate him having been appointed, having been approved as the substantive Chief Judge and assure the institution of the judiciary as well.

Did you also discuss the invasion of Justice Ojukwu’s court on Friday with him?

The truth is that I am not here about Sowore’s case. I am here to visit his lordship to congratulate him on his appointment.

But one thing about the judicial process is that Sowore’s case is not the only case in which the Federal Government is involved as you rightly know.

We have multiple cases and more serious than that of Sowore pending before the court generally.

So the case of Sowore is certainly not an exception, so I cannot be here for an exclusive case when we have multiple thousands cases against the interest of the government pending within the judicial circle not exclusively restricted to the Federal High Court.

We are committed to the sanctity of the judiciary and the judicial system.

As a government, we have established a tradition of respect for rule of law, we have established a tradition of interest in the independence of the judiciary.

You can rightly remember that as a government we assented to an amendment that gave effect to the independence of the judiciary at the state level, among others.

And Mr. President has put in place a committee that will see to the execution of the amendment to the Constitution that has been passed as it relates to the independence of the judiciary.

So, I think we have an established respect for the sanctity of the court, the sanctity of the courtroom and court premises, respect and interest for the independence of the judiciary.

So our credentials relating to legislative processes, our credentials relating to upholding the independence of the judiciary are speaking for us as a government.

Are you appalled by the conduct of the alleged operatives of DSS?

Whatever affects the integrity of the court is a worrisome issue for us. I can never be preemptive of an incident over which I was not a live witness to.

But one thing I am certain of is that the government has put in place mechanism for investigation of the reported incident. So I would not like to be preemptive in terms of a conclusion, one way or the other without allowing the consummation and conclusion of the investigation process.

What is the reason for his re- arrest?

The minister left without answering this question.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

