Facebook on Thursday released its ‘2019 Year in Review’ infographics, showcasing some of its investments across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director Facebook Africa, said in a statement that in 2019, Facebook trained over 7,000 woman-owned businesses in digital skills across sub Saharan Africa.

Ntshingila said that because the company was able to grow an ecosystem of developers, entrepreneurs, creatives, and many other communities as part of its commitment to give people the power to build communities.

He said that the company also celebrated 79 Community Leadership Circle meetups with over 2 ,650 people attending.

“We have reached our 45th Developer Circle, with circles now in 17 African countries and representing more than 70,000 members.

“Facebook also hosted the first-ever iD8 Nairobi Conference with over 400 African developers and startups in attendance.

“Facebook has also expanded Third-Party Fact-Checking across 10 African countries,” he said.

The regional director also noted that Facebook announced the creation of the world’s most detailed population density maps of Africa, created by its AI researchers, to help humanitarian aid and relief agencies.

Ntshingila said that Africa was important to Facebook and they were committed to investing in its youth, entrepreneurs, the creative industries, tech ecosystem.

“Our 2019 Year in Review highlights just some of our investments, and the impact we have been able make in the region.

“I am excited about the future of Facebook and our family of apps here in Africa, as well as the potential of this young, mobile and dynamic continent.

“And I am looking forward to creating more partnerships in 2020 and beyond,” he said.

(NAN)

