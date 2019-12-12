The Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Works and Infrastructure has assured Lagosians that the state government would embark on more road rehabilitation works after the passage of 2020 budget.

Chairman of the committee, Mr Abiodun Tobun, told newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday that adequate fund had been earmarked in the 2020 budget for massive road construction across the state.

The lawmaker, representing Epe Constituency I, said the rehabilitation works would help to put some of the deplorable roads in good shape before another rainy season.

According to him, the state would spend N115 billion on road construction in 2020 as against the N78 billion spent in 2019.

He said the committee would continue to exercise its legislative oversight function to ensure good governance and accountability.

Tobun said the Ministry of Works had assured the legislature during its budget defence that most of the on-going projects in the state would be completed in 2020.

“The state Ministry of Works has assured us that in 2020, most of the ongoing projects will be completed based on the budget presented by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“The government is ready to work on the link roads and urban regeneration. If you look at the quality of the roads, they are not the kind of roads that would wash away soon.

“Therefore, there will be massive construction of roads and there would be operation banish all potholes in the state. Lagosians should expect the best from this government,” he said.

Tobun said the House would slso monitor the budget performance of the executive to ensure full implementation.

The lawmaker said: “It is a periodic monitoring. We cannot be going to site on a daily basis to monitor the granite on site or what they do.

“They give us reports, may be quarterly, then we will go and check what they have done. We can carry out integrity test on what they have done.

“Our power is to appropriate and monitor their jobs. Once we detect anything, we will call them to explain.

“For those saying we are not doing enough on our oversight function, it is because they do not understand the work of the parliament.

“We don’t go to site with them. We will ask them to explain what they have done. We will ask them if they have done what they ought to do.”

Tobun said he could not determine when the Agege-Pen Cinema flyover bridge would be completed but assured that work had started on Agric- Ishawo Road in Ikorodu while the Marina-Okokomaiko light rail project was work in progress.

(NAN)

