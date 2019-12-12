The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has suspended its strike action.

This was revealed by the Eko Electricity Distribution Company via it’s twitter handle, Thursday morning.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company noted that its offices and payment channels are open for business.

The strike began midnight on Tuesday following expiration of the 21-day notice issued by the workers.

The House of Representatives summoned the Minister of Power Saleh Mamman and his Labour and Employment counterpart, Chris Ngige.

They are to appear before the lawmakers along with the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and other stakeholders.

The Minister of Power has also invited the NUEE leadership to a meeting today.

Chairman, NUEE, Federal Capital Territory chapter, Godfrey Aba, said the workers were at the ministry to protest the non-payment of severance packages to members who were employees of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

Aba said that over two thousand of their members were affected by the unbundling of the PHCN by the Federal Government, noting that the ex-PHCN workers were yet to collect their full entitlements.

The union insisted that the minister should address their demands without further delay.

He said: “We have a lot of issues. One, over 50, 000 of disengaged PHCN employees that were short paid, up till now have not been addressed. About 2,000 of disengaged PHCN employees have not been paid their severance (package).

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, after the contributions by some members, directed the Clerk to invite Ngige, Mamman, the PENCOM boss, the electricity workers union and other stakeholders to a meeting by 2pm today.

