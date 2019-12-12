The Mass Communication Department of Bingham University, Nasarawa State, says it is set to commence a Post-Graduate programme in Digital and Media Communication.

Dr. S. A. Shaibu, the Head of the Department, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Shaibu said that the programme had since been approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The Don said that the course would provide tool-kits in the area of teaching, research and critical thinking in media space.

“The objective of the programme is to deepen the training of skilled manpower for educational institutions and professional media organisations.

“It will also enable graduates acquire special entrepreneurial skills in digital media operations,” he added.

The university, which is located in Karu, 25 kilometres from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was established in 2005 by the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA).

It is one of the six private universities in the north and the only one established by a Christian organisation.

