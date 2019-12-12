The South South chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC has called the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB miscreants, chicken-livered just as it said that IPOB has overstepped its bounds.

The party in a statement reacting to the attack on the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi in Spain by the group while on official duties said: ” …it baffles our imagination why (Amaechi) a respected leader from Rivers state in the South South zone, or any other leader for that matter, could be a subject of attack, by these chicken-livered, faceless and ideologically-confused persons. “

Hilliard Eta, the Zonal National Vice Chairman of the party in a statement also said that none of the six states of the South South is part of the states under IPOB’s self-acclaimed Biafra.

The statement reads: “Certainly, this outlawed IPOB members cannot feign ignorance of the various and visible projects executed by this administration in the transportation sector and we wonder if this is how to say ‘thank you’, to leaders in IPOB dictionary.

“We are to state unequivocally that the South South geopolitical zone rejects and condemns this barbaric act.

“For the records, it is important to state that none of the six states of the South South geopolitical zone and its citizens are part of any IPOB or Biafra arrangement. And thus, it baffles our imagination why (Amaechi) a respected leader from Rivers state in the South South zone, or any other leader for that matter, could be a subject of attack, by these chicken-livered, faceless and ideologically-confused persons.

“Indeed, these miscreants have really overstepped their bounds. For the benefit of doubt, the protagonists and collaborators of the ill-conceived IPOB should know that the states of the South South zone and its law abiding citizens, were never, are never, and will never be part of Biafra!

“One wonders why a prescribed organization like IPOB could be attacking their own leaders and now extending such uncultured treatment to respected leaders from other zone of the country.

“We sincerely hope that this ugly, reprehensible and indecent act will never repeat itself”, the party stated.

