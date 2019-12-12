C.E.O. of De Jessey Lounge, Mr. Ubong Jumbo Akpan has urged African countries to form great bonds among nations in bod of proffer solution to the challenges confronting the continent.

He said Africa which is blessed with a lot of rich historical and cultural heritage represents the future of the world noting at colonization originated from the continent.

Akwa Cross carnival is the pride of Africa heritage and has become Africa number one tourism hub.

Calabar which is also referred to as the Canaan city is the capital of Cross River State in the South Southern Nigeria. It was formally named Akwa Akpa from Efik language.

Speaking at flagging off the 6th edition Akwa Cross carnival in Lagos the C.E.O. of De Jessey Lounge, Mr. Ubong Jumbo Akpan / Calabar Variety Cusine (Mr. Ubong Jumbo Akpan.

Civilization started in Africa, and it has been a cradle of knowledge and invention. Africa therefore must take its place in the time of thing in the world. We are gathered here to conscientize our young men and women on the need to keep dreaming, acting and conducting themselves as Africans. We must show that dress sense, you can see me with a kaleidoscope of colours, these is a complex combination of colours the story about the flamboyance, kinetics, energy that characterizes Africa.

The 6th edition of Akwa Cross Carnival in Lagos will take place at De lounge total filling station on 7th of December, 2019 by Abraham Adesanya, Lekki EpeExpress way, Ajah Lagos, Nigeria.

The guest artist for Akwa Cross carnival in Lagos for the 6th edition is Teni will also features Teekay, Captain Excel, Flourish, Wazobia Boys, Dennis Zee, Ajaba, Austino Milando, Ganzelit, Official Deejay of Akwa Cross Carnival in Lagos are Deejay Sujay, Spark D and Young Star.

Lagos Akwa Cross Carnival 6th edition the Host of the event is memory card along with the hypeman of Sos.

