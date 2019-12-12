Says First Lady’s outburst exposes President’s incompetence

.The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the public outburst by First Lady, Aisha Buhari, as another sad commentary that further exposes President Muhammadu Buhari’s incompetence and why governance has failed in his hands.

According to the party, the latest development has also “exposed President Buhari’s failure to lead and enforce an organised governance structure, and that the governance of our nation has been ceded to the chaotic and selfish whims of a cabal”.

In a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said it is appalling that under President Buhari, the once productive and highly organised Presidency has been bastardised and reduced to ‘Kunle Bamtefa’s soap opera, Fuji House of Commotion’.

The party decried the Buhari Presidency for continuing to serve Nigerians and the international community with tragicomedies that make mockery of leadership, instead of governance.

“Nigerians can now further see why nothing works under the Buhari Presidency; why the administration has remained shambolic and plagued with policy summersaults and executive recklessness; why our economy has remained comatose and why our nation has been dangerously drifting to the brinks under President Buhari’s watch.

“Indeed, the Buhari Presidency has proven to be a huge national embarrassment and a big problem for our nation.

“Never in the history of our nation has the office, essence and symbol of Nigeria’s Presidency been so stripped and ridiculed”, said the party.

The PDP urged President Buhari to immediately put his house in order and save the nation “further embarrassments under his very incompetent, disorderly and messy regime”.

