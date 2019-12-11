Swedish professional footballer is heading back to San Siro, after choosing to sign for AC Milan.

Out of contract at the end of the year after a stint with the LA Galaxy, the Swede is set to return to Serie A, with just a few details of his contract to be ironed out, including how long any deal will last.

On Monday, Bologna announced that they would not be pursuing a move for him any further, it is because he has chosen to go back to AC Milan in the January window.

But there are still issues with a potential deal Ibrahimovic wants a guaranteed 18-month contract from Milan.

As it stands, they have offered him €2million (£1.7m) for the first six months and €4m (£3.4m) for a further season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

