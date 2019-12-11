Birnin Kebbi – The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists against using fake and substandard tyres to avoid road crashes during Yuletide.

Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju, Zonal Commanding Officer of FRSC in-charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, gave the advice on Tuesday while flagging off the 2019 “Ember Month” at the Birnin Kebbi Central Motor Park.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the “Ember Month” was ”Road Safety is a State of Mind, Road Traffic Crash is an Absence of Mind, Stay Alert, Stay Alive.”

Olagunju said: “Motorists should beware of fake and sub-standard tyres because tyres have expiry date.

“The use of expired tyres had led to so many deaths in an avoidable accidents on the highways.”

The zonal commander also called on motorists to avoid alcoholic drinks and drugs while driving before, during and after the Yuletide period to avoid untimely deaths as a result of road crashes.

He urged them to avoid driving under stress, which according to him, could also lead to avoidable crashes on the highways.

“I call on motorists in the zone to avoid fatigue due to stress that will catch up with them and lead to avoidable crashes as a result of urge to get more money during the festive period.

“I call on drivers who take drugs and alcohol to enable them to drive for longer period to desist from such behaviour as drivers need maximum concentration to stay alive,” Olagunju said.

Speaking, Abayomi Asaniyan, the Sector Commander in Kebbi State, disclosed that the command would deploy 864 personnel to curb the menace of high vehicular movement during festive period in the state.

“No fewer than 639 FRSC personnel, 150 special marshals and 75 NYSC Road Safety Club members will be deployed,” Asaniyan said.

He said the command would establish three camps in Kalgo, Ambursa and Keri areas of the state, adding that the camps would have ambulances with paramedics to ensure prompt attention to victims of road crashes.

“This facility will run 24 hours service to ensure reduction of road traffic crashes during this festive period.

“In addition, 10 cars will be mobilised within the state to ensure coverage, traffic control and prompt rescue.

“Also, 639 staff, 150 special marshals and 75 NYSC Road Safety Club members have been put on red alert within the state as from Dec. 15 to Jan. 15 due to the expected high vehicular movement within this period.

“Our 24 hours helplines with dedicated staff will also be on ground to attend to the monitoring public at any time of the day,” he said.

Asaniyan said that FRSC has stepped up its activities to mitigate and demystify increased deaths on the state roads during the festive period.

“A sound of mind is required to ensure safety on our roads and any action that will lead to an absence of mind while on the wheel or while using the road should be avoided,” he said.

The sector commander also warned motorists against endangering their lives while driving, saying that they should not cause pain and sorrows to other families by not yielding to the warning.

He urged them to cooperate with FRSC to achieve the herculean task, urging the state government to also assist the command with additional patrol cars and ambulances.

Stakeholders at the event included officials of NDLEA, NSCDC, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Correctional Centre, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) .

