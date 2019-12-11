Nigeria’s Afrobeat producer, Northboi the oracle, has finally responded to his clash with Wizkid on the ‘Joro’ beat production.

Northboi who was a guest on TVC’s ”Esplash” on Wednesday, disclosed that he always have clashes with wizkid when it comes to money.

Recall that the producer had a twitter burst with Wizkid, when he called him to pay for the beats he had produced.

Reacting to questions pertaining to the clash, he said, ” Wizkid is very hardworking and I enjoyed working with him. I lived with him for 3 months and I have never seen anyone work as hard as he does. But when it comes to money, we always had issues.”

”Wiz has learnt a lot of lesson from me and I from him too. We’re not talking presently, we’ve not spoken since the whole twitter drama,” he said.

However, he noted that the rift will not fail him to accept that Wizkid is the best artist he has worked with.

”Wizkid gave another producer the credit for ”joro” which I produced but I’m cool with him. However, I’m not going to be sentimental about it, Wizkid is the best artist I’ve worked with,” he said.

