Fikayo Tomori is close to renewing his contract at Chelsea after talks entered an advance stage.

READ ALSO: Raiola to thwart Man Utd’s Haaland hopes



Tomori will join Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Billy Gilmour and Jamie Cumming in having signed new deals under the Frank Lampard regime.

Fikayo Tomori

Share this: Twitter

Facebook