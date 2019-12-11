Chief Executive Officer of Spectranet, Mr. Ajay Awasthi has said that the newly launched product of the company, car-fi will enable customers work from the comfort of their vehicle while driving.

Awasthi who said this while launching the Car MiFi (Car-Fi), said that the motivation for the product is as a result of the inconveniences heavy traffic has caused for Nigerians.

He said, “Spectranet Car-Fi is a premium lifestyle product that addresses the need of the people who are always on the move.

‘’The product is borne of insight that due to heavy traffic, most people within the city spend good productive hours on the road.

‘’As a consumer-centric brand, which believes in delivering more to its customers, we decided to introduce this innovative product, enabling our customers to work from the comfort of their vehicle while on the go.”

Aside from work, “the Spectranet Car-Fi is also a device for multiple co-travelers in a vehicle especially staff bus, who can stay connected and use the travel time in a productive manner,’’ he said.

Awasthi described the Spectranet Car-Fi as a thumb-sized, integrated 4G mobile wireless router which derives its power from the car lighter socket. Once powered, the car-fi can convert 4G signal to Wi-Fi signal, thus connecting up to 10phones, tablets and other Wi-Fi enabled devices.

The Car-Fi draws power from the car battery ensuring continuous availability of internet services on-the-move, thereby enabling occupants of the car to enjoy a seamless internet browsing experience.

