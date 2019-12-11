The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the wife of the state governor Arabirin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu who Tuesday received the award of Championing betterment of Humanity conferred on her by the African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, Publishers of The Nigerian Tribune, expressing optimism that the award will challenge her to do more for humanity.

The party in a statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Alex Kalejaye said that such recognition by a company which has flourished for 70 years is unarguably a call for more dedication to the service of mankind.

The state APC noted that Mrs. Anyanwu-Akeredolu has made appreciable personal sacrifices to promote empowerment and wellbeing of many individuals, particularly women and school children. “The happiness of these set of people has been the crux of her relentless pursuit.

“The party congratulates the First Lady on the well-deserved accolade, and also commends the publishers of Tribune Newspapers for being painstaking in their selection process, and efforts to acknowledge and encourage selfless dedication to the betterment of humanity.

“Ondo APC views the several programmes of Mrs. Akeredolu, particularly BRECAN, BEMORE, SOLAYO and BAF, as enviable vehicles of social re-engineering and societal development that should be emulated by compassionate hearts across the country,” the party said.

