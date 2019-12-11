Nike will include a full coverage swimsuit complete with hijab, as part of their new Victory Swim Collection.

The collection, announced yesterday , will be available online and at select retailers February 1st.

“The design of the Nike Victory Swim Collection serves a variety of needs from modesty preferences to sun protection and represents Nike’s commitment to inclusive design, providing more women with game-changing innovation to enjoy sport,” Nike said in a statement.



