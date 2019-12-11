American rapper and TV personality, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known professionally as Cardi B on Wednesday mad a live video on Instagram singing Nigerian artist, Timaya song.

READ ALSO: Rapper who sang ‘we ain’t making it past 21’ dies at 21



The rapper who named herself Chioma B, was recently in Ghana and Nigeria for a tour sang ” I can’t kill myself ” while eating.

Cardi B singing Timaya's 'I can't kill myself" was the motivation I didn't know I needed this morning 😄pic.twitter.com/JvCKSo24Q3 — teQ™ (@wired_physician) December 11, 2019

#CardiB A.K.A Chioma B is officially a Nigeria 🤣 Offset will be like “shit, where’s my original wife” 🤣🤣🤣

See her jamming too ‘I can’t kill my self” by #timaya pic.twitter.com/9KLHWmlZEY — DEESBLOG (@thatsdeesblog) December 11, 2019

Okay, Cardi has endorsed it…Timaya’s ‘I can’t kill my self’ is the anthem for Detty December. 😂 https://t.co/JB9eGuyFej — Johnny-Wan Kenobi (@Mrjohnny_bobo) December 11, 2019

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

